Government of Canada announces over $20.8 million in funding for job creation, expansion, and access to 3D printing

The Government of Canada has announced that seven businesses and organisations in life sciences, manufacturing and technology based in Burnaby, British Columbia will receive 20.8 million CAD to provide them with access to 3D printing technology, helping to scale-up operations and create jobs.

The Canadian Government says that the PacifiCan funding will help the recipients to commercialise new products, acquire advanced technologies and increase sales.

The funding was announced by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and the honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizen’s Services. Minister Sajjan and Minister Beech announced the funding at the British Columbia Institute for Technology’s (BCIT) Centre for Applied Research and Innovation.

The funding is being provide through three PacifiCan programs, 1.9 million CAD through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, 12.9 million CAD through the Business Scale-up and Productivity program, and 5.9 million CAD through the Jobs and Growth Fund. PacifiCan also says that the funding is expected to generate 284 jobs.

“Across British Columbia, organisations and businesses are working hard to propel B.C. forward. PacifiCan is supporting these innovators to reach their goals to expand to new markets, create jobs, and even access new technologies like 3D printing. PacifiCan is proud to be a partner in helping Burnaby build a thriving, inclusive economy, one that leverages the diverse skills of these talented entrepreneurs and others throughout B.C.,” said Minister Sajjan.

Minister Beech added: “Burnaby is fast becoming a valuable hub for key sectors like life sciences, technology and clean energy. The investments today will further strengthen Burnaby’s reputation as a home to dynamic organisations and businesses that are working hard everyday to create jobs, promote innovation and strengthen the community.”

Whilst at the BCIT, the Ministers also announced support of over 1.9 million CAD for BCIT to establish AAMTECH, a 3D printing advanced additive manufacturing prototyping hub. This project will provide local small and medium-sized enterprises with access to 3D printing technology and expertise that will allow them to print prototypes with range of materials including advanced composites, metals, foods, and bio-manufacturing.

The hub will support an estimated 60 businesses, and help bring 90 products or services to market and provide training opportunities according to PacifiCan.

Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, President, BCIT said: “Today’s announcement furthers the important work of the BCIT Centre for Applied Research and Innovation, creating practical learning opportunities for BCIT students, while providing practical solutions to industry challenges. With the PacifiCan funding for the new Advanced Additive Manufacturing Technology (AAMTECH) 3D Printing Hub, BCIT continues to grow our breadth of support across multiple manufacturing sectors including metals, composites, foods, and bio-manufacturing. Businesses, organisations, and BCIT researchers and students now have a truly state-of-the-art space to build innovation in the 3D printing arena.”

Garibaldi Glass, a company supplying glass solutions to meet various glazing needs for companies in commercial, residential, and hospitality industries, as well as marine and public institutions, are one of the companies receiving the funding.

Garibaldi Glass Vice President of Operations Chris Mobius said: “At Garibaldi Glass, we are excited to play an active role in contributing to the advancement of Burnaby’s thriving economy. With the recent support of BSP and JGF funding, we are reinforcing Burnaby’s position as a vibrant hub for innovation. Our commitment to excellence and quality has enabled us to expand beyond British Columbia, creating jobs, and introducing cutting-edge technologies like our second production line to drive progress and positive change. As we grow internationally, we remain dedicated to promoting innovation, creating opportunities, and strengthening the community we proudly call home.”