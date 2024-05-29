Himed opens Bioceramics Center of Excellence in partnership with Lithoz

Lithoz and bioceramic materials manufacturer Himed have opened a new Bioceramics Center of Excellence (BCoE) at Himed’s New York headquarters.

The two companies have been working together since 2023 and have opened the BCoE to enable a holistic approach to R&D with bioceramics for medical device manufacturers. To this end, the BCoE will integrate various analytical services to support the rapid prototyping process, with Lithoz’s Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) 3D printing technology being implemented on-site.

According to the partners, the Lithoz LCM 3D printing technology will be key to extending Himed’s rapid prototyping capabilities, expanding its offerings for medical device manufacturers to include 3D printed implants. The facility will provide design support and optimisation services, as well as SEM imaging, material analysis and characterisation, biomaterial customisation, and bioceramic 3D printing with the Lithoz CeraFab S65 Medical printer.

By offering these services, Lithoz and Himed believe the facility will be of particular benefit to medtech startups and other businesses looking to optimise designs that use bioceramics.

“Before investing in a medical 3D printer, companies can effectively lease time on one, along with the support and materials expertise of Himed’s engineers and scientists supporting them from concept through optimisation.”

“This new Bioceramics Center of Excellence will open up a new chapter in 3D printed medical applications for North America,” added Lithoz CEO Dr. Johannes Homa. “We are excited to be the technology partner enabling Himed’s bioceramic innovation. With the combination of Himed’s experience and Lithoz technology, new applications will certainly be enabled which are currently unthinkable.”