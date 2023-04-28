KOKONI launches SOTA Series 3D printer with AI-powered modelling

× Expand KOKONI KOKONI SOTA at CES 2023

Hong Kong based 3D printer manufacturer KOKONI has announced the launch of its latest flagship 3D printer, the KOKONI SOTA, which was initially unveiled at CES in January 2023. Set to release on Kickstarter, the printer features an upside-down and closed-loop motor design for fast printing with stability, as well as precision of less than 0.1mm. according to KOKONI.

“Our team launched our first 3D printer EC1 on Indiegogo in 2022, and we value the feedback from over a few thousand users and backers. With the development of the KOKONI SOTA, we cannot wait to share the result of our dedicated efforts to bring an intelligent consumer-grade 3D printer to the Kickstarter community,” Tianrun Chen, KOKONI CEO.

KOKONI says the upside down design is made possible by securely mounting the most moving parts, such as motors and rails, to the bottom base of the printer, which the company says promises an “extremely” low centre of gravity with a full-metal structure. The company also claims that the inverted design brings close-to-zero vibration with its stability. The company says that with the reduced vibration, the noise level of the printer can be as low as 30dB.

The SOTA prints at a speed of more than 600mm/s according to KOKONI, and an acceleration of 21m/s2. The SOTA features a closed-loop and self-developed intelligent motor, which automatically detects and adjusts positions and errors in real time.

KOKONI says that in the KOKONI app, a genuine 3D model can be generated from a 2D photo in seconds through the use of AI algorithms.