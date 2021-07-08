Markforged announces Alan Masarek as next Chairman of the Board

Markforged Chairman of the Board Alan Masarek.

Markforged has announced Alan Masarek as its next Chairman of the Board with his service set to begin following the closure of one’s acquisition of the company this summer.

The acquisition was agreed earlier this year as Markforged prepares to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Masarek has more than 25 years of experience in communications, information technology and business service companies. He recently served as the CEO and Board member of Vonage, where he led the company’s transformation from providing VoIP-based home phone services into a global business cloud communications company. In his time at Vonage, the company completed eight acquisitions and quadrupled its market capitalisation to more than $2.5B. Prior to Vonage, Masarek was Director of Chrome & Apps at Google, following the acquisition of Quickoffice, a company he founded and served as CEO.

Markforged has sought to nominate Masarek to its Board of Directors as Chairman as it looks to position itself for ‘robust growth’ in the following years.

“Alan has spent his career disrupting legacy thinking – exactly what Markforged is doing for manufacturing,” commented Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “His experience building and growing companies that transform the way things are done will be a great asset to us as we grow our customer base and revenue and reinvent manufacturing.”

“Markforged is at an exciting inflection point as it prepares to go public this summer and as the manufacturing industry demands more creative solutions to the dynamic challenges it faces,” added Masarek. “I’m looking forward to using my experience to help the company achieve its goals.”

Masarek's nomination to the board follows Carol Meyers' appointment, which was announced last month but is also set to become effective when one's acquisition is completed. The business combination which will see Markforged listed on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to close in mid-July.

