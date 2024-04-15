Markforged seeking to overturn verdict in patent lawsuit with Continuous Composites

Markforged has announced it is hoping to overturn the verdict reached by a U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware jury in its patent lawsuit with Continuous Composites.

The jury returned a verdict against Markforged, with the company ordered to pay Continuous Composited $17.34 million.

Continuous Composites filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Markforged in July 2021, with four patents and 20 patent claims eliminated from the lawsuit in April 2023 to leave one patent and two patent claims. One of these remaining claims was deemed 'invalid or not infringed' by the jury, but it did find that Markforged had infringed on the other patent claim, awarding monetary damages to Continuous Composites.

A Markforged press release communicating this finding has stated that while it 'cannot predict what additional action Continuous Composites may take, it is possible that they may seek additional relief through post-trial motions for royalty payments on future revenue.' Markforged has said any such royalty payments could 'materially impact the Company's business and operations.' Markforged is currently working to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's Listed Companies Manual after its share price dipped below the 1.00 USD threshold for 30 consecutive trading days.

In its communications this week, Markforged has also stated it strongly disagrees with the jury's verdict and will seek to overturn it in post-trial motions with the District Court.