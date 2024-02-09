Save the date! Meet the 2024 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovators

× Expand TCT

The votes have been counted and the finalists for this year's TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award are ready to be revealed.

2024 will see the fourth recipient of the award celebrated at the annual TCT Awards ceremony on June 5th in Birmingham, UK.

The award was established in partnership with TCT and Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP) in 2019 to acknowledge the accomplishments of female additive manufacturing (AM) professionals. Previous winners including Wai Yee Yeong, Chair for School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering at NTU; Eliana Fu, Industry Manager, Aerospace and Medical at TRUMPF; and Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, Doctor in Biomedical Engineering at University Carlos III of Madrid.

To launch this year's public vote, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Women in 3D Printing President Kristin Mulherin will reveal our 2024 finalists in a panel session exploring each innovator's journey and unique contributions to the 3D printing industry.

Join us live on LinkedIn and YouTube on February 20th at 3pm GMT to be the first to meet the innovators and cast your vote.