Meet the Innovators: TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award finalists to be unveiled at TIPE conference

× Expand Professor Wai Yee Yeong accepting the first TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award in 2019

The TCT Group is excited to be collaborating with Women in 3D Printing again for 2022 to present the TCT Wi3DP Innovator Award at this year's TCT Awards.

Hundreds of nominations have been received and whittled down to five finalists who will be unveiled in a "Meet the Innovators" online panel session hosted by TCT as part of the TIPE 3D Printing Conference. The panel session will also mark the launch of the public vote to decide who will take home the 2022 TCT Wi3DP Innovator Award at the TCT Awards ceremony which returns to Birmingham, UK on June 8th.

You can register for TIPE for free to join us for the announcement on January 19th at 1.30pm GMT and hear from our five finalists about their work in the AM sector and what's next.

Launched in 2019, the award spotlights women who are leading the charge in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing sector. The first recipient of the award was Professor Wai Yee Yeong, Program Director at the Singapore Centre in 3D Printing (SC3DP) who was recognised for her contributions to 3D bioprinting, electronics printing and metal printing research.

Women in 3D Printing is a global organisation dedicated to promoting, supporting and inspiring women in AM. Its mission is to increase the visibility of women in the industry and encourage more women to use 3D printing technologies. The finalists were selected from a pool of candidates put forward by Women in 3D Printing’s international network of ambassadors.

Nora Toure, Founder of Women in 3D Printing said: "We are delighted to pursue our collaboration with TCT in offering the 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award. This award enables to us shed the light on numerous women who are shaping the additive manufacturing industry.

"Though we are selecting only one winner, this award is about celebrating all women and innovators."

Submissions for this year's 11 technology and application TCT Award categories are also now open.

