MTC installs Lithoz CeraFab S65 machine to drive industrial ceramic 3D printing in the UK

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), the UK’s national centre for additive manufacturing, has installed a Lithoz CeraFab S65 3D printer.

It comes as the organisations partner to drive ceramic 3D printing for industrial end users in the UK.

Using Lithoz’s CeraFab S65 system, MTC engineers will be able to process a variety of high-performance ceramics, enhancing the organisation’s capacity to design and manufacture complex ceramic geometries.

The CeraFab S65 system has been designed to enable manufacturers to scale into industrial mass production, with the machine able to print up to 150 layers per hour. Lithoz says the machine can also achieve a lateral resolution of 40µm and layer thicknesses between 10-100µm. It has a build envelope that measures 102 x 64 x 320 mm.

“[We’re] very excited to be working with Lithoz using their advanced CeraFab system to push the boundaries of ceramic AM across sectors, including power, energy and defence,” said Sherry Ghanizadeh, Senior Research Engineer at MTC.

Lithoz CEO Dr. Johannes Homa added: “We are very excited to be part of the MTC community. There is certainly a very active and inspiring ceramic industry to be seen in the UK, as well as a strong 3D printing hub. We look forward to shaping the latest ceramic innovations being achieved by experts at the MTC using the industry-leading Lithoz CeraFab S65 3D printer technology.”