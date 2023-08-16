Nano Dimension receives its largest ever order from unnamed industrial leader

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension's DragonFly Pro 2020.

Nano Dimension has announced that it has received its largest single purchase order in the history of the company, both in terms of the dollar value and number of systems. The company says the order came from a “leading western advanced industrial leader.” Nano says that for reasons of security and confidentiality, it cannot reveal the name of the customer or the specific details.

The sale includes multiple robotics systems designed and made by integrated technologies from Nano Dimension’s divisions. It says the advanced additive robotics manufacturing equipment are critical in modern digital-industrial production.

Nano says that the order is a continuation of its “success in providing leading technology to those who need it most.” According to Nano, the nature of the customer’s work requires sophisticated innovation and a supply chain with advanced electronics securely available in reliable, short order.

Nano says that the customer, and others like it, which it says includes national aerospace agencies, navies, air forces and industrial high-tech leaders, rely on Nano’s technologies to advance innovation in a way that traditional methods of electronics manufacturing cannot achieve.

“We are excited that another Western leading high-tech industrial manufacturing player is investing in the design and production, to shortern its fabrication cycles and bring to life innovative ideas which could not have been done before,” said Dale Baker, President of Americas and Head of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Nano Dimension.

Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension Yoav Stern added: “Very importantly, this customer is buying multiple advanced manufacturing systems. This is evidence that Nano Dimension’s technologies and materials are irreplaceable and essential. Customers with forward looking visions, who are at the forefront of technological fabrication innovation, continue to express demand for our systems. We are proud to be chosen as the supplier of such a unique organisation.”

Read more:

Nano Dimension acquires technology and intellectual property of UK-based software company Additive Flow

Nano Dimension CEO to resign if Murchinson gains representation on Nano Board

Nano Dimension addresses Murchinson's nominees to its Board of Directors and initiates $227.5 million share repurchase plan