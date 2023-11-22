Orbital Space to lean on CRP Technology's Windform 3D printing materials as part of Lunaris Moon Mission

× Expand CRP Technology/Orbital Space

CRP Technology has partnered with Orbital Space to help the UAE-based aerospace company develop parts for its Lunaris Moon Mission.

The 3D printing company will produce parts for the lunar payload in its Windform composites materials. It will team its high-performance composite materials, that are said to fulfil space environment requirements, with Selective Laser Sintering 3D printing technology.

Orbital Space was founded in 2018 to develop space technologies capable of enabling space exploration. In doing so, it has placed a focus on educational space missions, and has collaborated with both public and private partners, with CRP Technology now among them.

“We continue to forge new partnerships with leading companies in different industries to allow us to achieve our aspirations in making space accessible to all,” commented Dr. Bassam Alfeeli, General Manager of Orbital Space. “We are honoured to partner with CRP Technology to support our upcoming lunar mission. We believe CRP Technology knowledge and expertise in space qualified materials will bring great value to the mission and contribute to its success.”

“We have gained a lot of experience in the Aerospace sector,” offered Franco Cevolini, CEO and CTO at CRP Technology, shared about the partnership. “Our space qualified Windform materials are achieving resounding success and appreciation as they meet the rigid mechanical properties required for space applications. I’m sure we could play a pivotal role in making the Lunaris Moon Mission a reality.”

Mourad Mountassir, co-founder of CRP Gulf, the company that supplies 3D printing services with Windform in the Arabian Gulf area, added: “We consider the involvement of our mother company CRP Technology a special opportunity. I’m sure that CRP Technology and CRP Gulf will be contributing to an epoch-making milestone in the UAE’s space exploration history.”