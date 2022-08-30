ProductionToGo to distribute Roboze 3D printers in DACH and Benelux region

× Expand Roboze ProductionToGo and Roboze

ProductionToGo and Roboze have announced a distribution agreement aimed to support the digital transition of companies in the DACH and Benelux regions.

The specialised 3D printer reseller has more than 50 specialised staff in the 3D printing division and four offices in Germany and Holland. ProductionToGo has been part of the Disc Direct Group since 1991, aiming to support and consult companies working in the automotive, chemical and electrical industry. Roboze specialises in industrialised 3D printing solutions dedicated to metal replacement with super polymers and composite materials.

Roboze 3D printing systems are already in use by multiple industrial manufacturers such as Siemens Industries, with the aim of bringing to life complete workflows for the industrialisation of 3D printing and increasing the production opportunities of manufacturing companies.

“The close relationship with our customers led us to research and analyse the best solution that could push them beyond rapid prototyping with 3D printing,” said Maximillian Neck, General Manager of ProductionToGo. “Roboze solutions have proven to be industrial systems, developed for metal replacement and finished parts production needs with the same results of traditional methods.”

Examples of materials from Roboze that can replace metals in extreme work environments include PEEK polymetric matrix, Carbon PA and ToolingX CF. Materials that are developed specifically to achieve high thermal, chemical and mechanical resistance.

Roboze offers two series of 3D printers currently. The PRO Series and the Production series. The PRO Series has been developed to support the validation of additively manufactured finished parts with super polymers and technical materials. It also has the purpose of accelerating research and development of new applications alongside speeding up the warehouses’ digitisation.

The Production Series on the other hand, is composed of three solutions. The ARGO 1000 is the biggest and is capable of producing finished parts within a printing envelope of 1m cubed. Roboze also states that the ARGO can solve problems linked to the repeatability of processes, to the precision and production of high-performing polymers and composite materials.

Giancarlo Scianatico, Roboze Business Developer for the EMEA Region, said: “We are thrilled to have ProductionToGo aboard, but most of all we are very happy to have earned their trust. Everybody in Roboze believes the union of our realities will provide great support to the manufacturing companies in the DACH and Benelux area to digitise their production processes, substituting obsolete manufacturing methods, producing components just in time and on demand with super polymers, consistently reducing costs and time.”

In early 2021, ProductionToGo partnered with PostProcess Technologies to offer an automated process chain for series production.

