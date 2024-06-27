Raise3D, Würth Additive Group & Henkel announce strategic partnership at RAPID+TCT

Raise3D, Würth Additive Group (WAG) and Henkel have entered a strategic partnership that will focus on application development for customers.

Announced at RAPID + TCT, the three companies have agreed to pool their respective expertise in 3D printing hardware, supply chain solutions and additive manufacturing materials to 'redefine the manufacturing industry's approach to 3D printing integration.'

Through this partnership, Würth Additive, Raise3D, and Henkel Loctite’s 3D Teams have strategically synchronised their equipment, inventory platform, and materials, including Loctite's tested resins. Already, the trio have worked with IMS Verhindungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, one of the beta users of Würth's Digital Inventory Services platform, to tailor and simplify product applications.

This holistic collaboration, the partners believe, marks a 'significant shift from conventional 3D printing partnerships,' and will 'redefine' standard additive manufacturing relationships among OEMs, VARs, product innovators, industrial application engineers, and 3D printing end users. Raise3D products will now be sold through Würth channels and be directly integrated with Digital Inventory Services, utilising Loctite's tested resins for automated workflows and easier quality control.

AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group, said: “Raise3D is not just a partner; they are a powerhouse of experience and expertise, prioritising the end user’s experience. Their printers, operating in an internal service bureau and producing hundreds of thousands of parts, demonstrate their understanding of bringing additive applications into production. Their experience has led to the development of some of the most advanced 3D systems on the market. Integrating our Digital Inventory Services (DIS) IoT Edge Device into their equipment and hardware systems opens up a world of possibilities, giving our customers complete control over their production. With Henkel Loctite’s commitment to meticulously testing their resin materials, we couldn’t be more excited about our collaborative effort to make 3D printing a more successful supply chain solution for early adopters.”

Edward Feng, CEO of Raise3D, added: “Würth Additive is the ideal partner as we look into future growth. Their DIS platform enhances the utility of our products and ensures they meet the application’s needs. As a machine manufacturer and solutions provider, I’m well aware of the complexities of 3D printing. The good news is that we can simplify this complexity through a user-friendly experience and controlled workflows. Combining our core competencies, we prioritize putting the customer first and providing exceptional value to AM users.”

Sam Bail, Director of Sales at Henkel Loctite, offered: “We are pleased to be a part of the DIS program with Würth Additive and Raise3D. Developing validated material workflows through this partnership ensures additively manufactured parts meet the customers' standards transitioning from digital to physical parts.”