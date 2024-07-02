Rajeev Kulkarni appointed as Board President of Caracol

× Expand Caracol Caracol CEO Francesco De Stefano with Rajeev Kulkarni at RAPID + TCT 2024.

Caracol has appointed Axtra3D Chief Strategy Officer Rajeev Kulkarni as its new Board President.

Kulkarni, who boasts 30 years experience in additive manufacturing and technology, joins Caracol to support the company’s global international expansion. The announcement was made at this year's RAPID + TCT event in Los Angeles.

He will help focus on supporting the scale up of its US Operations, while the company will continue building its leadership in North America with 'direct operations, a local team, and a strong partner network.'

In a company press release, Caracol described Kulkarni as someone with 'invaluable knowledge' and suggested he was a 'pioneer in developing 3D printing technologies.' The company also noted how he helped to scale the use of 3D printing technology across multiple sectors, establishing a 'distinguished track record in both angel investing and entrepreneurship.'

As he joins the Caracol Board as President, Kulkarni will support the company's global growth and seek to 'enhance the company's trajectory as the leading provider of industrial manufacturing technologies for industrial large-scale 3D printed parts in North America and internationally.

“We are very happy to have Rajeev join us as our new Board President; his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the industrial manufacturing landscape will play an integral role in supporting our international scale-up process with a strong focus on our quickly growing North American Operations,” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and Co-founder of Caracol. “He has contributed significantly to leading the industry forward and we are very excited to see how his extensive experience can support us in the next phase of Caracol’s growth.”

“As a new member of the Caracol team, I am excited by the immense potential and opportunities that LFAM presents,” added Kulkarni. “This approach to Additive Manufacturing is revolutionising the production of large-scale components by reducing costs, lead times, and improving structural integrity through single-piece manufacturing. Its versatility in using a range of materials allows for customised applications, driving functionality and performance. I am particularly impressed about Caracol’s approach to having first started with a strong focus on applications and then transitioning the business model to that of an OEM. This enables the company to balance multiple business models, diverse revenue streams and demonstrate doubling growth with each passing year. I look forward to working with a very complementary executive team and a board that is focused on building significant economic and strategic value.”