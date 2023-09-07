Redwire Space successfully 3D prints first human knee meniscus on the International Space Station

× Expand Redwire Corporation

Redwire Corporation has announced that it has successfully 3D bioprinted the first human knee meniscus on orbit using its upgraded 3D BioFabrication Facility (BFF) on the International Space Station (ISS). The company says this milestone opens the door to improved treatments for meniscal injuries, one of the most common injuries for U.S. Service Members.

Redwire launched the upgraded BioFabrication Facility to the ISS in November 2022, and in March 2023 announced its intention to 3D print a human meniscus onboard.

“This is a groundbreaking milestone with significant implications for human health,” said Redwire Executive Vice President John Vellinger. “Demonstrating the ability to successfully print complex tissue such as this meniscus is a major leap forward toward the development of a repeatable microgravity manufacturing process for reliable bioprinting at scale.”

The print returned to Earth onboard the SpaceX Crew-6 Mission for analysis following successful print operations in July. Before returning to Earth, the print was cultured for 14 days on the ISS in RedWire’s Advanced Space Experiment Processor (ADSEP).

The print was conducted as part of the BFF-Meniscus-2 Investigation with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Services Center for Biotechnology (4D Bio3), a biomedical research centre that explores and adapts promising biotechnologies for warfighter benefit.

BFF is part of Redwire’s portfolio of technologies and on-orbit capabilities enabling human spaceflight missions and commercial microgravity research and development in low-earth orbit. Redwire has developed 20 research facilities for the ISS with 10 currently operating on station to deliver ‘world-leading research’.

In July, Redwire announced plans to open a 30,000 square foot, state-of-the-art microgravity payload development facility with a mission operations centre at the Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus in Floyd County, Indiana. The company says it is looking to increase production of critical technologies enabling human spaceflight missions and commercial microgravity research and development in low-Earth orbit.

On the SpaceX CRS-29 resupply mission to the ISS in November 2023, Redwire will be launching microgravity research payloads focused on pharmaceutical drug development and regenerative medicine, including an experiment in bioprinting cardiac tissue.

