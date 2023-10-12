Relativity Space and Intelsat sign multi-launch agreement for 3D printed Terran R rocket

× Expand Relativity Space

3D printed rocket company Relativity Space has announced that it has signed a multi-year, multi-launch Launch Services Agreement (LSA) with Intelsat, operator of the largest integrated space and terrestrial network in the world according to the company. Under the agreement, Relativity will launch Intelsat satellites on Terran R as early as 2026.

As a medium-to-heavy-lift, reusable launch vehicle made for growing satellite launch demand and eventually multiplanetary transport, Terran R provides both government and commercial customers affordable access to space, in LEO, MEO, GEO and beyond says Relativity.

Relativity has a total of nine signed customers for Terran R, including multiple launches and totalling more than 1.8 billion USD in backlog.

“We are honoured to be working with Intelsat to launch future spacecraft into their industry leading satellite fleet,” said Tim Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Relativity Space. “They have an incredible company and team as a world leader in content connectivity with nearly 60 satellites already in orbit. The space industry clearly requires more commercially competitive, diversified, and disruptive launch capacity.

“Relativity is developing Terran R as a customer-focused reusable launch vehicle to solve this need. We look forward to planning, executing, and successfully launching these missions together with Intelsat.”

Jean-Luc Froeliger, Intelsat Senior Vice President of Space Systems said: “After 60 years of commercial satellite launches, Intelsat and our customers have come to expect reliability, efficiency and flexibility from our launch providers. Relativity has developed an innovative design and production process for the Terran R, which will deliver benefits to Intelsat for years to come.”

Terran R was developed to accommodate the growing demand for launch constellation launch services according to Relativity Space. Terran R supports use cases from dedicated payload deployments of constellation customers or single geosynchronous satellites to rideshare configurations for multiple customers per launch.

