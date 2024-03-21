Replique publicly launches Material Hub for 3D printing

× Expand Replique

Replique has publicly launched its Material Hub for 3D printing after a successful beta release.

The beta release, Replique said, received 'overwhelmingly positive feedback' with the company now ready to introduced the database to the broader community.

Replique's Material Hub is now openly accessible and contains an impressive collection of more than 400 polymer materials, compiled in collaboration with more than 25 material providers. This is double the number of materials available when it was initially introduced at Formnext in November 2023.

With the public launch, Replique has incorporated performance improvements based on user feedback, including an optimised search function that allows users to either search on a detailed level, e.g. direction-dependent mechanical properties, or on a more beginner-friendly level. Less-experienced users, meanwhile, can use the tool to get a head-start on their adoption of additive manufacturing. Once a suitable material is identified, users can directly request a quote to get their parts produced through Replique or reach out to the material provider to clarify further details.

During the beta phase, the hub is said to have helped numerous companies, institutions, and partners to access and filter for the right 3D printing materials in seconds. This technical filtering capability has also been designed to help companies reduce the time and costs associated with manual research. Replique has also made sure that detailed technical specifications, industry standards, and application fields are provided for each material, helping users to make informed decisions. Additionally, printer manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders 'can benefit from the collective knowledge within the database.'

"Replique’s Material Hub significantly accelerates the material selection process," commented Mathilde Lepilliez, Innovation Manager and 3D Printing Engineer at Alstom. "Just recently we have searched for a material that fulfills our high flame retardancy requirements as part of a new 3D printing project. Thanks to Replique’s support we were able to find the right material fast and efficiently. This Material Hub will become a part of our daily-basis tools to help us to develop 3D printing."

Dr. Max Siebert, CEO, and Co-Founder of Replique, added: "We are thrilled with the positive reception of our Material Hub during the beta phase. The public launch marks an important step in our mission to democratize access to additive manufacturing. We are committed to continuously enhancing the platform to meet the evolving needs of our users."

While Replique has so far focused on polymers, the company is also planning to add metal materials.