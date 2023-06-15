Replique spins out from BASF Chemovator business incubator

× Expand Replique

Digital manufacturing firm Replique has spun out from BASF’s Chemovator business incubator after closing a late seed round.

The funding round was led by STS Ventures, a leading digital technology investor, with BASF also offering support by additional funding through Chemovator.

Replique, who provides a fully encrypted 3D printing platform to facilitate spare parts management and small series production, is the fifth start-up to spin-off from Chemovator. Though it has become an independent company, it will maintain a close relationship with BASF – both its BASF 3D Printing Solutions subsidiary and the rest of its network – as a customer. The company will now focus on ‘expanding its reach and acquiring new customers in various industries’, while harnessing its latest round of funding to add new features to the Replique platform. Investment in human resources is also expected.

“We’re thrilled to have successfully spun off from Chemovator and to have secured ourselves the support of such prominent investors, who have a strong experience in scaling start-ups and bring the strategic expertise to internationalise our business in an efficient way,” commented Dr. Henrike Wonneberger, co-founder of Replique. “We look forward to working closely together to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s greatest digital inventory for on-demand parts.”

“We see a lot of start-ups with promising ideas, but Replique stood out to us as a game-changer in the manufacturing industry,” offered Oliver Kaul, Partner at STS Ventures. “Their innovative industrial 3D printing platform has the potential to disrupt the industry and we are excited to support their growth and expansion in the future. Besides the right solution, Replique also brings the right mindset and an excellent team to the table.”

Replique’s offering to manufacturers sees parts stored digitally, before being provided on demand to customers via a network of more than 80 trusted and certified print farms around the world. The secure platform is said to be easily integrable into ERP systems and webshops. Replique says this platform ‘brings part management into the 21st century’, with the likes of Alstom and Miele leaning on the company’s network to additively manufacture rail and home appliance components, respectively.