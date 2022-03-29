Roboze & Siemens partner to develop additive manufacturing workflows

× Expand Hand-out Roboze Roboze argo Roboze's Argo 500 3D printer

Roboze and Siemens have announced a strategic partnership that will aim to develop complete workflows for the industrialisation of 3D printing.

By combing their respective skill sets, the companies believe they will be able to increase the production opportunities of those operating in the energy, mobility and aerospace sectors. Earlier this year, as Roboze announced its latest round of funding, it was revealed Siemens Energy is working with Roboze to enable on-demand parts manufacturing and sustainable warehousing.

The main activities within the collaboration will focus on digitalisation and automation projects to address challenges that are present today, as well as those of the future.

“We have embarked on a path that sees us leading the way with Roboze to increase the production capacities of manufacturing companies around the world,” commented Tim Bell, Additive Manufacturing Business Manager at Siemens. “We have experienced the potential of Roboze’s 3D printing first hand, so much so that we have chosen to implement their Argo 500 into our processes. I’m excited to be part of this project as I see ample strategic opportunities for the future of manufacturing.”

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Siemens, which actually represents another step in our strategy to be closer to the industries we have served for years, such as energy, mobility and aerospace,” added Francesco Pantaleone, VP of Business Development at Roboze. “For us, Siemens is an ideal partner to be even more present in these innovative sectors that want to start strategic digital transformation paths.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.