Schaeffler joins ARTC institute as Tier 1 member to accelerate translational research for advanced manufacturing

Schaeffler has announced that it has joined the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC), a research institute under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore, as a Tier 1 member of its industry consortium to accelerate translational research for advanced manufacturing.

Schaeffler says the partnership is expected to accelerate manufacturing technologies and new production concepts, in particular additive manufacturing industrialisation and robotics at Schaeffler’s production sites globally.

“A*STAR’s ARTC collaboration with Schaeffler will build capabilities in additive manufacturing, robotics and visual inspection, to enhance advanced production technologies currently used in Schaeffler’s manufacturing sites. The addition of Schaeffler’s expertise in high-precision engineering will strengthen our ARTC industry consortium, allowing ARTC and the ecosystem to co-innovate and tackle diverse problem statements in the manufacturing domain,” said Dr David Low, CEO, ARTC, A*STAR.

“We are excited to collaborate with A*STAR’s ARTC to enhance our advanced manufacturing capabilities and processes. Schaeffler has a high level of competence in industrialisation and decades of know-how in production technologies. The partnership provides a unique opportunity to accelerate innovations in our production processes and sites. This takes us a significant step forward in shaping next level operations,” said Andreas Schick.

Schaeffler and ARTC will drive joint innovation projects in additive manufacturing and robotics and develop new production concepts and technologies. This include resolving challenges within additive manufacturing industrialisation, autonomous systems and robotics, and intelligent product verification.

A*STAR’s ARTC is a platform built upon public-private partnerships to translate research into industry applications. It is led by A*STAR in collaboration with the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore).