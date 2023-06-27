Schaeffler Special Machinery set to launch multi-material 3D printer for the production of ceramics and metals

× Expand Schaeffler Schaeffler's multi-material 3D printing system.

Schaeffler Special Machinery has announced the launch of a multi-material 3D printing system at automatica 2023.

Available from 2024, Schaeffler says the machine is capable of producing highly precise 3D printed parts that comprise a combination of metals and ceramics.

At the automatica event, the company is showcasing an example of production parts in the medical sector. These components form part of a flexible assembly of X-ray tubes, which are designed for the production of six variants. It will also be exhibiting an electric axle system that comprises an electric motor, transmission and electronics unit.

“Our newly developed system concept for multi-material 3D printing represents a milestone in the integration of additive manufacturing processes into our production lines,” commented Bernd Wollenick, Senior Vice President, Schaeffler Special Machinery. “This solution will allow customers to use innovative material combinations, integrate new functions into components and tools, and provide a higher degree of flexibility in the design of products and tools.”

The launch of the ceramic-metals 3D printing system represents Schaeffler Special Machinery’s first foray into the additive manufacturing sector as a supplier, having already established itself as a provider of assembly machines, testing systems, machining centres, robotics, vision systems, standard measuring devices, and more. The company has been using 3D printing since the early 2000s, first for form and fit prototypes, and later for functional prototypes, with an eye increasingly on leveraging the technology for serial parts production.

As work continues to make that goal more feasible, Schaeffler has revealed its own additive manufacturing solution is on the way, with the only detail so far that it is capable of producing multi-material parts out of ceramics and metals.

Schaeffler is exhibiting at automatica between June 27-30 in Hall A5, Booth 311.