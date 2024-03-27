Seven AM leaders shortlisted for TCT Hall of Fame induction

× Expand TCT Magazine

Seven additive manufacturing leaders have been named among the shortlist to be inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame in 2024.

The TCT Awards judging panel – which is comprised of more than two dozen additive manufacturing professionals – will now vote on who they believe most deserves recognitions as a member of the TCT Hall of Fame.

This distinguished group so far includes 14 people, who made their names in the invention, development and application of 3D printing technology. Those 14 people – who are listed below – will be joined by a new set of inductees this year.

Among the shortlisted cohort for 2024 are:

ANDREW CHRISTENSEN – Medical Applications Specialist & Advisor

Andy Christensen is the founder of Medical Modeling, a world-leading medical device company which utilised 3D printing to develop new toolsets in virtual surgical planning, personalised surgical guides and personalised implants. Andy and his team contributed to the care of more than 70,000 patients.

BRENT STUCKER – AM Consultant and Technology Strategist

Dr. Brent Stucker is an industry consultant whose career has spanned 30 years of expertise. Brent co-founded 3DSIM, served as Chief Technology Officer at 3D Systems, and is currently Chief Technology Strategist for Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.

JOE ALLISON – Early Pioneer and Software Developer

Joe Allison is the founder of Solid Concepts, one of the very first 3D printing service bureaus which became the world’s largest supplier of 3D printed parts when Stratasys acquired it in 2014. Today Joe assumes the role of CEO at Evolve Additive Solutions.

MAX LOBOVSKY – Founder of Formlabs

Max Lobovsky is co-founder and CEO of Formlabs, a pioneer in affordable desktop stereolithography 3D printing. Prior to Formlabs, Lobovsky led efforts at Fab@Home, one of the industry’s earliest open-source 3D printing projects, and has since become a Forbes’ 30 Under 30 recipient.

MELISSA ORME – AM Researcher and Application Specialist

As an academic over thirty years ago, Melissa developed a world-renowned AM research programme resulting in 15 US patents. Melissa went on to hold leadership roles in several AM start-up companies, before becoming VP of AM for The Boeing Company.

NEIL HOPKINSON – Inventor of High Speed Sintering

Professor Neil Hopkinson spent 20 years in academia developing High Speed Sintering, an advanced AM technology which has generated £1Bn+ in revenues to licensees, with thousands of industrial grade machines sold globally.

SHEKU KAMARA – AM Researcher and Technical Advisor

Sheku Kamara is the Dean of Applied Research at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), specialising in research which aids in transferring technology to the marketplace. Sheku has been an advocate for AM technologies since 1996, serving across numerous advisory positions.

The successful nominees will be announced at the TCT Awards ceremony on 5th June 2024. They will join:

Chuck Hull – Inventor of the Stereolithography process

Scott Crump – Inventor of Fused Deposition Modelling

Wilfried Vancraen – Founder of Materialise

Hans Langer – Founder of EOS and Serial Entrepreneur

Adrian Bowyer – Founder of the RepRap Project

Prof Emanual ‘Ely’ Sachs – Inventor of Binder Jet Printing

Dr Carl Deckard – Inventor of Selective Laser Sintering

Greg Morris – Process Pioneer and Application Specialist

Prof Gideon Levy – AM Consultant, Research and Advisor

Prof Phill Dickens – AM Researcher, Consultant and Educator

Terry Wohlers – AM Consultant Author and Speaker

Elaine Hunt – Early Pioneer, Researcher and Industry Advocate

Diana Kalisz – Process Pioneer and Material Specialist

Prof Jean-Pierre Kruth – AM Researcher and Process Pioneer

Last week, the TCT Group also announced the shortlists for the 11 product and application categories at the TCT Awards, with manufacturing leaders such as Boeing, Deutsche Bahn, Jabil and Siemens Energy among the finalists.

The shortlist for the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award was also announced last month, while entries for the 2024 SMF Rising Star Award remain open until April 30th, 2024.

Winners of all the awards will be announced at the TCT Awards ceremony on 5th June 2024. Tickets are now available for purchase.