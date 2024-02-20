2024 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award finalists announced

TCT

The finalists for the 2024 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award sponsored by EOS have been revealed.

Now in its fourth year, the award is a joint collaboration between TCT and Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP) and celebrates the contributions of female innovators in the additive manufacturing (AM) space.

Each year, we invite the public to put forward their nominations and a panel of judges at TCT and WI3DP have the difficult task of whittling those nominations down a shortlist. This year's finalists are:

Brigitte de Vet, Chief Executive Officer, Materialise,

Cora Leibig, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chromatic 3D Materials

Melissa Orme, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing, The Boeing Company

Nesma Aboulkhair, Director of Additive Manufacturing, Technology Innovation Institute

Olga Ivanova, Director of Applications & Technology, Mechnano

In a panel session co-hosted by TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Women in 3D Printing President Kristin Mulherin, the five finalists spoke about their journeys into 3D printing, current projects, and their views on the industry today. Watch in full.

Launched in 2019, previous recipients include Wai Yee Yeong, Chair for the School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering at Nanyang Technological University; Eliana Fu, Industry Manager, Aerospace and Medical at TRUMPF; and Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, Doctor in Biomedical Engineering at University Carlos III of Madrid.

The public vote is now open and the winner will be announced during the TCT Awards ceremony on June 5th at The National Conference Centre, Birmingham, UK. The TCT Awards is the industry's premier celebration of additive manufacturing technologies, applications and collaborations and takes place alongside TCT 3Sixty, the UK's biggest showcase of industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies.

Learn more about this year's finalists below and register for your ticket.

Materialise Brigitte de Vet

Brigitte de Vet – Chief Executive Officer – Materialise

Brigitte de Vet is CEO of leading AM company Materialise, after revolutionising the company’s medical segment as Executive Vice President of Materialise Medical, which became the company’s fastest growing and most profitable business segment under her leadership. Prior to Materialise, Brigitte was an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of experience across multiple industries, leading several companies through growth and transformation.

Chromatic 3D Cora Leibig

Cora Leibig – Founder and Chief Executive Officer – Chromatic 3D Materials

Cora Leibig is the Founder and CEO of Chromatic 3D Materials, a manufacturing technology company combining industrial chemistry and 3D printing to make manufacturing more flexible, cost-effective, and sustainable. Cora invented RX-AMTM, a novel materials and technology platform based on reactive extrusion additive manufacturing which allows manufacturers to 3D print industrial-strength elastomeric using a cost-effective printing platform.

Melissa Orme Melissa Orme

Melissa Orme – Vice President of Additive Manufacturing – The Boeing Company

Melissa Orme is Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at The Boeing Company, where she leads a highly innovative team that drives advanced engineering solutions to complex design problems for a wide variety of flight vehicles. Prior to Boeing, Melissa was a Professor at the University of California, Irvine, where she developed a research programme centred on AM that drew international recognition, and resulted in 15 US patents.

TII Nesma Aboulkhair

Nesma Aboulkhair – Director of Additive Manufacturing – Technology Innovation Institute

Nesma Aboulkhair is the Director of Additive Manufacturing at the Technology Innovation Institute’s Advanced Materials Research Centre TII-AMRC (UAE). She specialises in developing new materials, materials processing, manufacturing, multi-material 3D printing, and characterisation for metallurgy and mechanical properties. At TII Nesma has set up a state-of-the-art AM laboratory, and the latest output of her team is the invention of high strength and high temperature aluminium alloys for AM.

Mechnano Olga Ivanova

Olga Ivanova - Director of Applications & Technology - Mechnano

Olga “Dr.O” Ivanova is the Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano, a specialist materials company bringing carbon nanotube technology to the world of AM. She leads the development of additive manufacturing materials and identifies applications for these materials to meet customer needs. During her time at Mechnano Olga has developed and released four new product lines and developed numerous further materials.

