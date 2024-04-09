Slant 3D's commences beta launch of 3D printing API

× Expand Slant 3D

Slant 3D has commenced the beta launch of its 3D printing API, which was first announced in February 2023.

The API has been developed to allow free access to Slant 3D’s extensive FDM 3D printing farms, meaning developers can now begin building applications that directly connect to Slant 3D’s print farms.

Having created the design of a part, users can now send the 3D model to Slant 3D to be sliced, printed and shipped directly to consumers without any manual intervention. This, the company believes, will open a ‘myriad of possibilities’ for creating bespoke, on-demand products.

Slant 3D has engineered the API to address the ‘arduous and costly endeavour’ manufacturing can often be, removing the ‘logistical and technical hurdles’ in the way of many developers. By making the API available globally, Slant 3D says its vision to enable anyone with a laptop to turn ideas into tangible products is ‘now within reach.’

That vision is being facilitated by what Slant 3D describes as the fastest slicer on the planet, which is said to be capable of preparing parts for printing in milliseconds. It is with this efficiency, combined with its ‘robust’ 3D print farm infrastructure, that Slant 3D believes it will be able to ensure orders are fulfilled within three to five days.

The Slant 3D API is currently in beta, with a limited number of signups available. The feedback from this beta phase will be used to further develop and expand the API.

"We've effectively put our factory on the cloud," commented a spokesperson for Slant 3D. "Now, a kid in Africa with an Internet connection can design a product that someone in New York can purchase, all made possible through our API."

Read more: