Stratasys announces changes to Board of Directors with appointment of Aris Kekedjian

Aris Kekedjian/LinkedIn

Stratasys has appointed Aris Kekedjian as an independent member of the company's Board of Directors, replacing Ziva Patir who steps down after ten years of service as a director.

With this appointment, the Board will continue to comprise eight directors, seven of whom are independent.

Kekedjian has been added to the Stratasys Board after working in leadership roles across business development, M&A, and cross-border businesses for more than 30 years. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of healthcare diagnostics company Trinity Biotech and had previously worked at General Electric and GE Capital for three decades, serving most recently as Head of Business Development and Chief Investor Officer.

“Ongoing refreshment is a priority for our Board, and we are pleased to welcome Aris to the Stratasys Board,” commented Dov Ofer, Stratasys’ Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With Aris’ global business experience, financial expertise and proven ability to deliver transformation of business, we are confident that Stratasys will benefit from his input and guidance as we continue to advance on our strategic initiatives and review opportunities to further enhance shareholder value.”

“I have long-admired Stratasys’ innovation and leadership in additive manufacturing, and I am honoured to join Stratasys at such an important time for the Company,” said Kekedjian. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board and management team to drive the Company’s success and deliver value for shareholders.”

Ofer added: “On behalf of the Board, we thank Ziva for her outstanding service and many contributions to the Stratasys Board over the past ten years. Ziva was instrumental in enhancing Stratasys’ ongoing ESG programs, which are some of the first and most advanced in our industry. We wish her all the best.”

“It has been an honour to serve on the Stratasys Board for the past decade,” said Patir. “I am confident that the company is well-positioned for continued growth under the oversight of this talented Board, and I look forward to watching the company’s future successes.”

Earlier this week, Stratasys announced the sale of its Austin, Texas Stratasys Direct facility to Cumberland Additive as it continues streamlining the business.

