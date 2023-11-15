Stratasys sells Stratasys Direct facility to Cumberland Additive

× Expand TCT Magazine

Stratasys has completed the sale of its Stratasys Direct, Inc facility in Austin, Texas to Cumberland Additive.

The sale of the metal facility in Austin transfers ownership and operations of the facility to Cumberland and follows the sale of Stratasys Direct’s urethane facilities back in August. Stratasys Direct was set up in 2015 after Stratasys acquired Solid Concepts, Harvest Technologies and RedEye Services.

Both facility sales are part of a streamlining of the organisation, with Stratasys vying to drive better focus, accountability, internal efficiency, and speed to customer while also improving profitability.

Stratasys says the sale of this facility will position Stratasys Direct parts business to ‘showcase the advantages of Stratasys for production-scale additive manufacturing’ and ‘provide more value to customers through cross-sell and infinite capacity extension.’ The company believes Stratasys Direct will also be able to focus its expertise on providing the correct solutions for customer applications, and accelerate the development of the Stratasys manufacturing solutions portfolio.

“We are focusing Stratasys Direct to maximise synergies with our market-leading additive manufacturing business,” commented Gurvinder Kahlon, General Manager and Vice President, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. “Stratasys Direct has best-in-class technology, deep expertise and focused management teams that are poised to deliver strong results for our customers and help them achieve their manufacturing needs.”

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Stratasys introduced its F3300 FDM 3D printing system, with Toyota announced as the first customer of the platform at Formnext. This week, TCT revealed how Toyota was involved in the development of the F3300 system, while Stratasys has also announced several materials launches across its FDM and DLP product lines.