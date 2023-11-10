Stratasys launches new materials for Origin One DLP & F900 FDM 3D printers

× Expand Stratasys Flow Indicator Developed with Somos WeatherX 100.

Stratasys has introduced four new P3 materials for its Origin One DLP 3D printing platforms and two new validated filaments for its F900 FDM platform.

The four new DLP materials include the Somos WeatherX 100, Somos PerFORM HW, P3 Deflect 190 ESD, and P3 Stretch 80, while the new F900 materials are the Kimya PC-FR and FDM HIPS.

Somos WeatherX 100 is said to be suitable for environmentally durable applications like vehicle interiors, motorcycle components and outdoor consumer products, while the ceramic-filled Somos PerFORM HW is ideal for injection moulds and high stiffness fixtures thanks to its rigidity, high abrasion and high temperature resistance. These materials have come into the business as a result of Stratasys' takeover of Covestro Additive Manufacturing, who had previously acquired DSM's 3D printing business.

The P3 Deflext 190 ESD, meanwhile, is a specialty resin developed with Henkel that boasts a heat deflection temperature of 190°C, as well as electrostatic dissipative properties and high stiffness. P3 Stretch 80 is an elastomeric prototyping resin developed with BASF's Forward AM business, with seals, gaskets, grips and maskants listed as potential applications.

Another development on the DLP side of Stratasys' business is the automatic support generation functionality within GrabCAD Print software for Origin One. This capability allows users to pick from predefined support profiles based on material properties, as well as customising their own.

To support users of the F900 FDM system, Stratasys has validated the Kimya PC-FR flame-resistant polycarbonate material, which meets EN45545 requirements for rail applications, and the FDM HIPS high-impact polystyrene-based material for low requirements applications.

Eight new colours for ULTEM, PC, and PC-ABS have also been made available, while the new OpenAM software, including an open material license, is now also available for the F900.

“Expanding our portfolio of validated materials offers our customers the additional choices needed to address a broader range of applications to produce at scale,” commented Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. “As additive manufacturing continues to enjoy growth, there is no limit to what is possible with 3D printing, and we are pleased to be able to deliver on this promise to our customers.”

The four new DLP materials for the Origin One will become commercially available late 2023 / early 2024.

Last week, the company previewed the launch of its F3300 FDM 3D printing system, before revealing Toyota would become the first customer of the new platform.