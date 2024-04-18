Stratasys launches Direct to Garment solution for J850 TechStyle 3D printer

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has launched a Direct-to-Garment (D2G) solution for the J850 TechStyle 3D printer, the latest offering in the company's 3DFashion direct-to-textile printing technology.

The first example of its application is an Urban Tattoo denim collection which will be revealed at the Texprocess exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany on April 23.

Stratasys' D2G solution has been designed for customisation and personalisation by enabling the application of full colour multi-material 3D printing directly on fully assembled garments of various fabric types. These include denim, cotton, polyester, and linen. According to Stratasys, this solution allows fashion brands to facilitate personalised and bespoke designs for customers, including the ability to tailor 3D prints according to individual preferences, sizes, and styles.

Available in two sizes, the D2G tray kits are said to facilitate the personalisation of garments and enable designers and manufacturers to adopt more sustainable practices by reducing material waste. Stratasys believes it is offering a seamless workflow which delivers ease of calibration and compatibility with various garment sizes, while also streamlining the production process.

Expand Stratasys

“Many brands are limited in how much they can mass produce denim clothing, while maintaining a level of personalisation that has meaning to the wearer,” said Zehavit Reisin, Senior Vice President Commercial Solutions, Stratasys. “We are giving brands the opportunity to do something remarkable, to bring more character to their clothing line, while pushing a more sustainable business practice that appeals to multiple audiences across the consumer spectrum.”

The Urban Tattoo collection, Stratasys suggests, demonstrates the potential of the D2G solution. This collection showcases the 'ease' of direct-to-garment 3D printing, and highlights how personal identity can be incorporated into fashion works. Karim Rashid, Travis Fitch, Zlatko Yanakiev at Meshroom and Foraeva Studio were all involved in the project.

Like body tattoos, Urban Tattoos aims to 'promote a deeper emotional connection,' encouraging the upcycling of existing garments and contributing to a more sustainable fashion ecosystem.

“With Urban Tattoos, we're not just decorating a garment, we're giving it more life and spirit,” added Naomi Kaempfer, Stratasys Creative Director. “By adding layers of stories and symbolism that resonate with the individuality of the wearer, these tattoos help consumers promote their identity, and celebrate their individuality. It is a testament to the transformative power of additive manufacturing technology in fashion.”

