Tri-Tech 3D to showcase Stratasys, XJet and One Click Metal solutions at TCT 3Sixty

Tri-Tech 3D, a UK provider of Stratasys, One Click Metal and XJet 3D printing solutions, is attending TCT 3Sixty 2023. On June 7 and 8 at the NEC in Birmingham, the Tri-Tech 3D stand will be open for visitors to see a range of application-led parts, including jigs and fixings, alongside 3D printing systems that can be installed on the factory floor.

The stand will showcase a Stratasys FDM system, the F370 CR 3D printer, which produces parts with thermoplastic and elastomeric materials, and can be integrated into office environments according to Tri-Tech 3D.

The stand will also feature the selective absorption fusion (SAF) technology offered by Tri-Tech 3D, the powder bed Stratasys H350, part of a series which is designed for shop floor environments. Visitors to the stand can also view Stratasys PolyJet technology.

The One Click Metal bold series MPRINT powder laser print system, which offers metal printing powders such as 17-4 PH stainless steel and aluminium, will be on the stand. The company will also be showcasing various application-led ceramic parts from XJet, so that visitors can get a feel for how components can benefit a range of industries according to the company.

“Establishing a successful AM process is about more than just machines,” said Robert Pitts, Sales Manager at Tri-Tech 3D. “Naturally, machine and material choice are important, but many engineers require technical support to guide them through the process too. That’s exactly what we’re here for. At the show, our experienced team can answer the questions manufacturers and designers have about 3D printing, to help them establish processes that deliver technical and commercial success.

“We look forward to meeting with the wider industry and discussing with visitors how additive manufacturing can boost high-volume production by saving time, improving quality and reducing long-term costs.”