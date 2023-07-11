U.S. Marine Corps achieves “first ever” successful demonstration of in-flight 3D printing

× Expand Naval Postgraduate School U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael Radigan checks on the 3D printing of a medical cast aboard an MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 during a training flight

The Consortium for Additive Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) has announced the achievement of a successful demonstration of in-flight 3D printing aboard a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft on June 21 in Southern California.

The demonstration, which CAMRE claims is the first successful demonstration of in-flight 3D printing, involved the production of a medical cast onboard the aircraft. The project was part of a larger-scale exercise support provided by CAMRE and the Marine Innovation Unit (MIU) to forces participating in an integrated training exercise (ITX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.

The successful test of in-flight additive manufacturing represents a capability which could prove vital for rapid response during contested logistics scenarios according to CAMRE.

“We are in a unique position to rapidly support the joint force and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing,” said Chris Curran, Program Manager at CAMRE. “This is just one of many events we are committing resources to where we share our research and deliver equipment and know-how to servicemembers.”

The demonstration was set up by CAMRE in collaboration with the MIU and Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39 from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton. The flight was conducted with the support of Marines and aircraft from the “Knightriders” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, commanded by Lt. Col. Casey Nelson.

The test began with the team 3D scanning a Marine’s arm, which was used to create a digital model of a cast with generative design software. The cast was then printed while the Osprey was engaged in ground and flight modes including taxi, takeoff, and in-flight manoeuvres.

The printer used in the demonstration, the Advanced Manufacturing Operational System (AMOS), was developed by Spencer Koroly, an engineer at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego. According to CAMRE, the AMOS is ‘renowned’ for its speed, reliability, and expeditionary ruggedness.

“I see this as revolutionary, being able to print on the move,” said Koroly. “Nothing is more expeditionary than printing medical devices and swarm robotics in the back of an aircraft.”

Lt. Col Michael Radigan, who serves as a liaison to NPS from the MIU added: “We are just scratching the surface on the capabilities that will come from being able to 3D print in flight. Dozens of printers being installed in a modular fashion aboard aircraft brings the ability for mobile production at a scale we have not experienced before.”

CAMRE brought together operating forces from Marine Forces Reserve, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and 3D Marine Aircraft Wing to demonstrate a distributed manufacturing model in a contested logistics environment.

CAMRE has had successful 3D printing operational demonstrations previously, including the first deployment of a 3D liquid metal printer, a Xerox ElemX system, aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in 2022.