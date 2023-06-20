UK additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry gets down to business at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand TCT 3Sixty show floor

The UK additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing community convened on 7-8th June at TCT 3Sixty for two exciting days full of business conversations and innovation.

The event saw thousands of visitors, nearly 200 exhibitors and 100 speakers come together at the NEC Birmingham, with industry developments and practical applications of 3D printing and AM the focal point of two intense days of collaboration.

The event has been widely praised by exhibitors who were delighted with the return on their investment at the show.

Aberdeenshire based OEM, Defiant3D, launched its new Defiant200 metal AM system live on the show floor. Gary Cairns, Defiant3D advocated exhibiting saying "it was hugely worthwhile. There's no way I would have had access or exposure to the huge range of individuals I met over the past couple of days."

Exhibitors, from established regulars to start-ups, were impressed with both the footfall and the quality of the visitors who were genuinely interested in understanding how additive manufacturing and 3D printing can transform their organisations.

Avi Cohen, VP Global Sales, Massivit commented "TCT UK is one of the best shows that covers the whole UK market. It's an excellent manufacturing prototyping and 3D printing event. We attend every year and we recommend it highly, it's more and more busy. We love the audience. It's the perfect professional teams that are coming, excellent prospects!"

Justin Cunningham, European Marketing Manager, Stratasys added that TCT 3Sixty brings "real laser focus on an additive manufacturing. I don't think there's any other exhibition that brings all of the major players together in the UK. And I think that's the USP of TCT."

Peter Harris, Additive Manufacturing Manager for Matsuura summed up the show saying "Great customers, great conversations. What we're finding is really big brands, big customers that are genuinely interested in additive."

Exhibitors were excited to talk to groups of decision makers from the likes of JLR, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, Caterpillar, BAE Systems, Alstom, Depuy, GKN and many more.

Christina Belenky, Marketing Director at Quickparts said "The calibre of the leads that we've gotten has been astounding. We've gotten real decision makers, people who have actual projects and ready to do business with us right away. So, the amount of time that we've been on this show floor versus, you know, calling people over the phone or trying to make appointments, it's just surpassed that by leaps and bounds."

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, owners of TCT commented, "Amidst an interesting time for the industry from a global point of view it is absolutely fantastic to see so much real business being done at TCT 3Sixty. TCT has been the home of additive manufacturing and 3D printing in the UK for over twenty-five years and this event underlines that it is still the event that UK manufacturing attends to learn about these exciting technologies."

TCT 3Sixty will return to the NEC on 5-6th June 2024.