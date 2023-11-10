Watch: How Foundry Lab's Digital Metal Casting technology works

× Expand Foundry Lab

Across the four halls of Formnext, most exhibitors are waxing lyrical about the capabilities of 3D printing.

They'll tell you about its capacity to enable complex geometries, about its potential to facilitate mass production applications and, if it needs repeating, about its suitability for prototypes.

But there is one company whose message was different: New Zealand-based Foundry Lab. Having debuted its Digital Metal Casting technology at last year's event, the company returned this year with a booth that said - quite literally - 'stop printing your prototypes.'

TCT's interest was piqued, and so dropped by to talk to founder and CEO David Moodie, who in this short video, explained how the company believes manufacturers should be using 3D printing.

"Using 3D printing to enable casting, we can get to cast parts a whole lot faster and a whole lot cheaper that the industry can currently do," he told TCT.

Watch more from Formnext 2023:

