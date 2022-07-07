“We believe the future of manufacturing is additive" - Siemens teams with Oak Ridge National Laboratory

× Expand Samuel Davies Siemens & Oak Ridge collaborate

Last month, manufacturing giant Siemens announced it has engaged in early-stage research and development with multiple partners including National Laboratories, focusing on U.S. manufacturing innovation to include additive manufacturing, workforce training and decarbonisation.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is a pioneering institution focusing on manufacturing analysis and simulation, materials development, large-scale metal systems, robotics and automation.

“The joint collaborative research done at MDF to address industrial problems demonstrates the success of the DOE’s MDF model and clearly shows the need for a path to industrialisation through similar hubs in industry focusing on higher technology readiness levels. Siemens launched its Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH) to fill this void.” commented Dr. Anand Kulkarni, Senior Principal Key Expert at Siemens Technology.

The CATCH hub in Charlotte, North Carolina was recently opened by Siemens to help customers accelerate their plans for the industrialisation of additive manufacturing, and collaborate with key machine builders, end-users and U.S. national laboratories.

Bill Peter, Advanced Manufacturing Program Manager, Oak Ridge National Laboratory said: “We recognise that our DOE-funded research is often best leveraged through regional and national collaborations like CATCH and the MDF, helping to advance additive manufacturing technology, drive workforce development and create a more efficient and de-carbonised manufacturing base.”

CATCH is set to be the entry point for many manufacturers to understand why AM is crucial to designing products more effectively, manufacturing them closer to the point of purchase and creating a more resilient supply chain.

Tim Bell, Additive Manufacturing Business Manager, Siemens Digital Industries, said: “The benefits of additive manufacturing are clear, from faster time-to-market to better design through digital prototypes, to localized manufacturing helping to reduce supply chain constraints. We believe the future of manufacturing is additive.”

CATCH will become one of seven hubs placed at major additive manufacturing eco-systems around the world. Siemens has a group of experts from several Siemens businesses and operating companies to support their customers.

