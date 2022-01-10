Women in 3D Printing's TIPE Conference announces 100+ speakers

After a successful debut in 2021, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference has announced the all-women agenda for its 2022 edition.

Founded by Women in 3D Printing, a non-profit which promotes women leaders in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, TIPE 2022 marks the event’s second outing and will feature a line-up of more than 100 3D printing and AM professionals across four tracks; technology, industry, people, and economics.

Headlining the three-day global conference, which will run online on 18-20th January, will be renowned fashion-tech designer Anouk Wipprecht, and award-winning designer and founder of JK Design, Julia Koerner (the designer behind this regal 3D printed attire from Marvel's Black Panther).

Additive manufacturing industry experts from end-users such as Ford, Honda, LEGO, NASA JPL, Peloton and Stanley Black & Decker will also present alongside industry vendors such as Carbon and Materialise, in addition to speakers from academia and AM start-ups.

Coinciding with the conference will also be a virtual jobs fair which will take place across two sessions (one for audiences in North America and another for Europe) focused specifically on career opportunities within the AM sector.

TCT is also proud to be working with Women in 3D Printing once again to deliver this year’s TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award at the TCT Awards in June. TIPE attendees will be able to hear from each of our 2022 edition finalists in a “Meet the Innovators” panel session which will take place on 19th January at 1.30pm (GMT).

