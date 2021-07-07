XJet appoints Avi Cohen as Executive Chairman

× Expand XJet Executive Chairman Avi Cohen.

XJet has announced the appointment of a new Executive Chairman and new Chief Financial Officer as it ‘returns to normality’ after a year of focusing on R&D during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avi Cohen joins from Nanofabrica to become the company’s Executive Chairman, with Aviv Boim being named as Chief Financial Officer. They join XJet as the company continues to work on providing metal and ceramic 3D printing solutions to a host of vertical markets.

As the company aims for a year of growth following the pandemic, it has recruited Cohen for his vast experience as an executive. At Nanofabrica, Cohen held the role as Executive VP, while he has also served as the CEO of RR Media and an executive at semiconductor company KLA. He currently sits on several boards, including Nova and Cortica.

“Cohen brings a wealth of C-level and board member experience and will be instrumental in XJet scaling up the business,” commented XJet founder and CEO Hanan Gothait. “We have capitalised on the time during the pandemic to work hard in our labs on R&D and to improve and fine tune our systems. Now, we are ready to roll out and grow the entire ceramic and metal AM markets. Avi’s experience and leadership skills will help us drive that forward.”

XJet CFO Aviv Boim.

Boim, meanwhile, brings experience in the telecommunications, network security, healthcare and banking sectors. He has previously worked for Tikcro, Imperva and Orckit Communications, and joins XJet to also support the company’s growth intentions. Boim will be joined at XJet by Gal Raz, who joins as Business Development Director and brings more than two decades’ worth of experience in the 3D printing sector.

“Aviv’s experience, which goes beyond finance and the role of a Chief Financial Officer, is valuable and will help propel the growth of XJet and streamline its business processes,” added Gothait. “XJet continues to attract some of the best talent in the industry and I look forward to working with the team and seeing the results as XJet continues its growth in ceramic and metal additive manufacturing.”

