XJet pulls out of Formnext due to ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

XJet has announced the last-minute cancellation of its participation at the upcoming Formnext Exhibition in Frankfurt.

The company says the decision to withdraw its participation in the event was a difficult one but was made as a consequence of the ongoing war situation in Israel. The Israel-Hamas conflict, XJet says, is 'significantly impacting the safety and well-being of our employees and their families.'

Though the company will no longer be at the exhibition in full force, its Europe Business VP Andy Middelton will be present and available to engage with attendees and address any business inquiries or opportunities.

The company has also reiterated that it continues to 'prioritise its commitment to our valued customers and partners, and ensure that our business operations will continue without interruption.'

An XJet press release read: "We extend our sincere gratitude for the understanding and support of our partners, customers, and the entire additive manufacturing community during this difficult time. Together, we will overcome these challenges and continue to innovate and advance the AM industry. We look forward to resuming our active participation in industry events once conditions improve."

Ahead of Formnext, XJet announced Swiss technical ceramic manufacturer Ceramaret has purchased an XJet Carmel 1400C additive manufacturing system. Earlier this year, the company filed for public listing on Nasdaq stock exchange.