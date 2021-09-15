ZEISS and ORNL develop automated print parameter solution

Hand-out Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology AM Sample AM samples on a build plate.

ZEISS and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have partnered to develop a novel and fully automated solution that evaluates a set of 3D printing parameters in less than 12 hours.

Working together at the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility – a Department of Energy national user facility at ORNL – the partners have developed the ZEISS AM parameter, a versatile solution that can e used for multiple applications thanks to its ‘unique test design and evaluation workflow.’

The ZEISS AM parameter can be used to evaluate parameters to print defect-free parts with a change in powder quality or a degree of recycling; developing print parameters for thicker powder layers; qualification of a build envelope’ evaluating or compensating for a laser performance in multi-laser systems; and creating a parameter to print deformation-free parts. By optimising one or a combination of these parameters with the ZEISS AM parameter solution, the partners believe reductions can be made to the build failure rate and the cost per part, while ensuring additive manufacturing processes are more reliable.

Having showcased the ZEISS AM parameter at RAPID + TCT this week, ZEISS and ORNL believe that the solution can help to improve the output of 3D printing. It suggests the ability to print with a new material, adapt to change in powder characteristics, and increase print speed by increasing layer thickness to even the placement of parts on the build plate can be dictated by optimum print parameters. And thus, print parameters are 'at the heart' of additive manufacturing's ability to produce defect-free parts.

“Our goal is for the user to start with a design of experiments, print coupons and evaluate best print parameters from the design of experiments plan in the same day, so they are ready to print parts the next morning,” commented Pradeep, Bhattad, Product Manager for ZEISS AM parameter.

“Currently only a handful of alloys are qualified for printing and the majority of these are used in conventional manufacturing,” added Ryan Dehoff, Section Head and Digital Manufacturing at ORNL. “However, there is tremendous benefit in developing and qualifying novel alloys specifically designed for additive manufacturing. The current challenge is the qualification process and technologies that can accelerate the development of new materials are critical.”

