Link3D marks expansion into Europe with Regional Director EMEA appointment

New York-based Link3D has appointed Daniel Landgraf as its Regional Director of EMEA as it looks to expand its presence in the European market.

Landgraf, who is based in Munich and has extensive experience working with software companies, will represent Link3D in driving the growth of additive manufacturing within Europe.

Previously, he has worked with 3YOURMIND, Materialise and Autodesk, and joins Link3D to help digitise the supply chains of additive manufacturing users, allowing them to generate return on investment.

By expanding into Europe, Link3D feels it now has ‘direct access’ to some of the largest key industrial players, while it also positions the company closer to many of its current partners.

“Over the last decade, I’ve seen organisations adopt digital strategies to improve their production lifecycle moving from CAD to digitising their AM workflows,” commented Landgraf. “As more companies look to additive manufacturing to improve product performance and disrupt their supply chain, the ability to enable end-to-end traceability and manufacturing repeatability is critical. Link3D is bets equipped with the right digital infrastructure and experienced team to deliver on the promises of Industry 4.0. I am very pleased and proud with the trust Shane Fox, Vishal Singh and their team have placed in me to set up the European branch and thus continue Link3D’s path as a globally operating company.”

“Link3D is setting the stage to establish a sales and customer service presence from Munich, following our recent agreements with PostNord, EOS GmbH and Fraunhofer,” added Mark Seaton, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Link3D. “This is a key strategic move for Link3D to grow its customer network as we continue to expand and support the global market.”

