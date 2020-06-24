MakerBot integrates with Google for Education to improve classroom 3D printing experience

Desktop 3D printing company MakerBot is intensifying its education market focus in a new software integration with Google for Education.

With this latest update, the Brooklyn-based company’s print preparation and management cloud platform, MakerBot Cloud, is now said to provide educators and students with an easier 3D print workflow using familiar Google features. For example, users can now login to MakerBot Cloud using their Google credentials, share print queues directly to Google Classroom, and organise design files via Google Drive.

“As a Google for Education partner, we are making it easier for teachers and students to join the MakerBot ecosystem and utilise the tools and resources we have available,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “We remain committed to supporting 3D printing education and will continue to develop solutions that will advance the possibilities of learning and innovation.”

MakerBot Cloud is designed to ease the sharing, approval and management of classroom 3D printing projects. Students can submit files from wherever they are, while teachers can access submissions and approve for printing.

In addition to its recently expanded, professional-focused Method 3D printer line, the education sector is one of MakerBot's key markets with over 7,000 of its machines already installed in schools across North America. Earlier this year, the company launched its education-oriented SKETCH Classroom package which aims to give students better access to 3D tools in the teaching environments through a new line of printers, resources, lesson plans and cloud features, which Goshen described to TCT as “out of the box” solution for the classroom.