Materialise provides Build Processor to Desktop Metal & obtains CE Marking for personalised medical devices

Materialise has partnered with Desktop Metal to support its binder jet 3D printing endeavours by introducing the Desktop Metal Build Processor platform.

The Build Processor will be made available as an add-on software offering for the mid-volume Shop System and high-volume Production System, which will also benefit from Desktop Metal’s Live Sinter process simulation software, announced earlier this week.

Build Processors have been the subject of previous Materialise partnerships with 3D Systems, Renishaw, Additive Industries and SLM Solutions. These platforms have been optimised for each machine and feature a host of data processing tools, such as slicing and support integration, and process integration capabilities around machines, servers and front-end software platforms.

Through this collaboration, Materialise is providing additional sintering support generation and metal binder jetting enhanced 3D nesting capabilities as part of its Magics SG+ module. Manufacturers will also be able to monitor and analyse build data to gain a better insight into their additive production processes via Materialise Streamics 8.2.

Desktop Metal and Materialise believe these software additions will enable a ‘more seamless, end-to-end workflow’ and help companies scale their metal 3D printing processes.

“Our partnership with Desktop Metal supports our next-generation Build Processor strategy to remove some of the remaining barriers to adoption of 3D printing as part of a connected, industrial manufacturing process,” commented Stefaan Motte, Vice President and Managing Director of Materialise Software. “Removing barriers of speed, scale and cost requires a closer integration between software and machine.”

“From the start, Desktop Metal has set out to disrupt traditional metal manufacturing with innovative products and technologies,” added Arjun Aggarwal, Vice President of Product and Business Development at Desktop Metal. “The combined strength of our metal 3D printing solutions with Materialise’s three decades of experience in 3D printing software and application development will help to accelerate the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end metal 3D printing solutions.”

Materialise medical developments

Materialise has also obtained CE Marking Certification for several personalised medical devices produced with 3D printing.

This includes 3D printed anatomical models and patient-matched surgical guides and implants.

Materialise, who has produced more than 350,000 personalised medical devices, believes the certification will make its technology more accessible for surgeons. The CE Marking of its medical devices indicates that it meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive but may also be accepted as proof of compliance in markets beyond Europe. Materialise has previously received CE Markings for its Mimics Innovation Suite and Mimics Enlight software products.

CE Marking serves to assure surgeons that Materialise’s personalised devices meet the same standards as regular devices and will allow them to procure the products without having to sign a prescription for each device ordered, meaning less paperwork and more time to treat patients.

“When the European Medical Devices Directive came to place in 1993, the use of personalised devices was exceptional,” commented Brigitte de Vet, VP and Managing Director of Materialise Medical. “In the last 30 years, we have advanced 3D planning and printing to scale this technology to a much larger audience. At Materialise, we are talking about thousands of devices delivered worldwide every year. Personalised devices are no longer the exception. This CE Marking Certification demonstrates that these personalised devices meet the same stringent quality requirements as regular devices, despite the challenges involved to make every device match the specific patient’s anatomy.”

