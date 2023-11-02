6K Additive acquires Global Metal Powders

6K Additive has acquired Global Metal Powders to bolster its titanium and refractory metal powder production.

Acquiring GMP integrates additional proprietary manufacturing and recycling capabilities, which will be used to prepare material for the UniMelt spheroidising process.

The deal will also allow 6K Additive to manufacture customised powders from a variety of revert streams across titanium, chromium, molybdenum, niobium, tantalum, tungsten, and more, with the company continuing manufacturing processes at GMP’s New Castle, PA manufacturing plant.

“As the market for sustainably produced powder continues to grow, 6K Additive is the only one equipped to meet the manufacturing volumes demanded by customers for sustainably produced powder, specifically titanium and refractory metals,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “Adding the operational horsepower that GMP brings to our organisation allows us to not only keep pace with the high demand we are seeing for our powders but also further close the recycling loop, which leads to a lower overall part cost for our customers. We welcome the team at GMP to our organisation, and we are excited to add their technology and expertise to help advance our leadership position.”

Henry Brougham, Founder and Principal of GMP, added: “We are excited to be part of the 6K Additive team and look forward to helping expand their market-leading organisation with our proprietary technology. Combining both organisations’ years of experience and knowledge, we will propel the company’s processing and feedstock preparation to new heights. When you add our expertise in the refractory market, we are confident GMP will enhance 6K Additive’s leadership position within this rapidly growing market.”

The acquisition of Global Metal Powders follows 6K Additive's takeover Specialty Metallurgical Products.