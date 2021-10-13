6K Additive announces Specialty Metallurgical Products acquisition

6K Additive has acquired Pennsylvania-based Specialty Metallurgical Products (SMP) to increase its metal alloys offering.

SMP specialises in titanium and zirconium tablets used as grain refinery for the metal alloys market, which 6K believes augments its existing line of Ty-Gem compacts used in similar applications and markets. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

By incorporating SMP into the 6K Additive business, the company is confident it will expand commercial relationships into both new and existing customers for both titanium and zirconium. 6K Additive has over 20 years’ experience in supplying Ty-Gem compacts to the aluminium industry and is currently in the process of scaling up its production capacity of metal alloys for 3D printing, which relies on the recycling of titanium scrap from machining operations.

The acquisition of SMP follows the introduction of refractory metals for 3D printing and the announcement that its 3D printing powder production capacity will be tripled after a $51m funding round last month as 6K Additive continues to enhance its offering to the aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

“Adding SMP’s titanium products to our portfolio will complement our existing offering while enhancing our expertise in the process,” commented 6K Additive President Frank Roberts. “The acquisition will also add an entire new product line to our current portfolio in zirconium tablets. The quality products SMP brings to 6K Additive enables us to go broader and deeper with our customers providing a quality, sustainable alloying solution no other company in the world can offer.”

“We have a long history of supplying the top end of titanium additives to the industry and have established SMP as the leading supplier of zirconium,” added Jim Clark, former President of SMP and now Strategic Advisor of 6K Additive. “Becoming part of the 6K Additive team ensures our customers are provided with the same quality product, but backed by a larger organisation that has the logistics and operational infrastructure to support our rapid growth.”

