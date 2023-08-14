× Expand ElemX liquid metal 3D printer equipped with Siemens SINUMERIK CNC control system.

Metal 3D printing firm ADDiTEC has announced the acquisition of Elem Additive Solutions from Xerox Holdings Corporation.

Activity at Elem Additive Solutions was significantly scaled back by Xerox in October last year, just three years after the print giant acquired its Liquid Metal additive manufacturing technology through the buyout of Vader Systems. Liquid Metal is a technology which uses wire feedstock to produce parts at ‘quick speed and low cost.’

Since last year, Xerox has been ‘solely focused’ on supporting current installations of the ElemX Liquid Metal 3D printing system, ceasing all new development and sales. Xerox also laid off the majority of the Elem Additive team.

Now, ADDiTEC, which has made its name in the development and supply of Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technologies, has moved to acquire Elem Additive. The deal should mean sales of the ElemX printer are resumed.

“We’re very excited for Elem Additive to join our team,” commented Brian Matthews, founder and Chief Executive Officer at ADDiTEC. “We saw incredible value in liquid metal print technology and Elem Additive’s success supplements our growth efforts as we continue to develop new offerings and bring to market our turnkey metal additive manufacturing systems.”

The remaining Elem Additive team will now transfer to ADDiTEC, who will also continue to support existing Elem Additive customers. These include the US Navy, US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Siemens, Vertex Manufacturing and Rochester Institute of Technology.

Xerox’s decision to sell the Elem Additive business comes after the donation of its PARC unit to SRI International, and the sale of the Xerox Research Center of Canada to Myant Capital Partners. The company is said to be focusing its strategic priorities and investments in ‘innovation on core capabilities and offerings including print, IT and digital services.’

“The Elem Additive team has seen tremendous success since the organization was stood up nearly four years ago. In evaluating partners for this sale, it was critical we found a company with a shared mission that would sustain and advance Elem Additive’s innovation into the future,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “We are confident that ADDiTEC is the right partner and look forward to witnessing both teams’ shared success on the road ahead.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.