ADDiTEC Racing achieves Best Overall Time at Homestead-Miami Speedway

× Expand ADDiTEC

ADDiTEC Racing secured first place in the prestigious Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend, achieving the Best Overall Time across all classes.

The company also secured second place for the fastest lap within their class.

ADDiTEC announced the launch of ADDiTEC Racing in February 2024, hoping to ‘redefine the standards of excellence’ in the motorsport sector by pushing technological boundaries.

In this endeavour, the company acquired race assets, including vehicles, support trailers, AM systems, and recruited drivers ahead of competing in the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time in February. With this investment, ADDiTEC is now looking to showcase the capabilities of its liquid metal jetting (LMJ) and laser directed-energy-deposition (LDED) 3D printing technologies.

“We are thrilled to have emerged victorious at the Homestead-Miami Speedway,” commented Brian Matthews, CEO & founder of ADDiTEC. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, and further reinforces our excitement and ambitions to use our cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology to enable success in motorsports.”

ADDiTEC was founded in 2016 to bring to market a multi-laser LDED technology, before expanding into LMJ with the acquisition of Elem Additive last year.