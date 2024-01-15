AddUp appoints new CEO

AddUp Julien Marcilly, AddUp CEO

Metal additive manufacturing company AddUp has announcement the appointment of Julien Marcilly as Chief Executive Officer.

Marcilly joined the French 3D printing OEM in 2019 as Deputy CEO after spending 15 years in leadership roles within the Fives Group, which established AddUp in 2015 in a joint venture with Michelin. Marcilly succeeded former CEO Frank Moreau in late 2023.

“AddUp is a bona fide additive manufacturing OEM built upon the pedigree of our parent companies, industry pioneers, Michelin and Fives,” says Marcilly. “We understand the world of manufacturing because we were born from it. We understand industrial challenges because we have lived them. This is why we are industrialising additive manufacturing. We know how to use it, qualify it, and scale it, making it a reliable and repeatable solution for our customers.”

As the CEO of Fives Conveying, Marcilly was responsible for equipping the world’s largest automakers with smart automation solutions. Prior to that, Marcilly served as Operations Director of Fives Stein supporting large projects and optimising production lines for steel and glass manufacturers across Europe, Asia, North and South America. According to a press release, AddUp plans to tap into Marcilly’s experience in international manufacturing challenges such as supply chain disruptions, technology adoption, automation and sustainability, to grow and expand into new markets.

“AddUp not only has best-in-class PBF and DED machines, but also a best-in-class service team to fully support our customers throughout their additive manufacturing journey from design to production and qualification,” Marcilly added. “I am excited to see the future of additive manufacturing and proud to be at the forefront with AddUp, industrialising the technology to solve manufacturers toughest challenges. I look forward to leading such an innovative company and to driving the growth of our industry.”

AddUp specialises in AM machinery based on metal powder bed fusion and Directed Energy Deposition, which have been adopted by customers like Thales and Zeda for a range of industrial applications. Marcilly is said to be ‘convinced’ of the technology's position as a ‘game changer for many large industrial companies’ and, as CEO, will be placing his focus on ‘productivity and repeatability, sustainability, software monitoring and data management.’