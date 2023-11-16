Thales deploys AddUp 350 in Morocco metal 3D printing facility

× Expand AddUp

AddUp has installed a FormUp 350 quad laser machine at Thales 3D Morocco’s Casablanca-based facility.

The machine has been qualified under the European space protocol ECSS-Q-ST-70-80 C and is said to have met the technical requirements for some of the most challenging applications in the Thales ecosystem.

AddUp’s FormUp 350, launched in 2021, has been designed to be modular and scalable with four lasers each covering 100% of the build volume, and the machine equipped with advanced traceability and production control options to ensure it meets the ‘highest expectations in terms of productivity.’

As part of the dynamic between the two companies, AddUp will provide production assistance to Thales, with twin machines located at an AddUp facility. These twin machines are currently undergoing the same validation process, helping to ensure business continuity when demand increases above Thales’ capacity.

Thales opened its metal additive manufacturing facility in Casablanca in 2017, strategically basing its Thales 3D Morocco business in the heart of the local aerospace ecosystem. Since then, it has used metal 3D printing to deliver parts for heat sinks, radio frequency components and antenna supports in industries such as space, aviation and security.

With the addition of the FormUp 350 capacity, Thales 3D Morocco expects to expand its application opportunities, while also achieving an increase in productivity and reduction in costs.

AddUp AddUp FormUp 350 ECSS validation build in aluminium.

“Working in partnership with AddUp to fine tune the FormUp350 machine will not only help us reach best–in-class productivity and HSE protection but will also help reduce the cost of controls thanks to advanced monitoring functions,” commented Xavier Crassous, International Operations and Partnerships Director at Thales. “By adding this new multi-laser machine to Thales 3D Morocco production capability, we expect to significantly widen the range of aluminium applications where we can bring innovation and competitiveness thanks to additive manufacturing.”

“We are thrilled to supply the FormUp 350 to a customer such as Thales. This is a milestone for us which confirms relevance of our product and business strategy,” added Julien Marcilly, CEO AddUp.