Major automotive company places $7.9m order for Desktop Metal 3D printing systems

× Expand Desktop Metal Desktop Metal P-50

Desktop Metal’s binder jet 3D printing is set to be used for the mass production of automotive powertrain components as the additive manufacturing company confirms a 7.9 million USD order from a “major German car maker.”

The unnamed customer will use the company’s metal binder jet machines to produce the components at scale and joins a growing list of automotive giants such as BMW and Ford Motor Company which have already invested in Desktop Metal’s technology.

"We are proud to be working with a number of major, global automotive OEMs to expand their adoption of additive manufacturing for the series production of end-use car components," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "This milestone order is evidence of the performance and economics that make our binder jetting solutions the most advanced in the world and a testament to our teams who have been working tirelessly to help make the vision of mass production via additive manufacturing a reality."

The deal rounds off a busy year for the company which set the trend for 3D printing mergers and acquisitions back in January with the surprise 300 million USD takeover of 20-year-old digital light processing (DLP) originator EnvisionTEC. This was quickly followed by a series of acquisitions with Aerosint, Aidro, Adaptive3D, and most notably, fellow binder jet 3D printing firm ExOne in a deal worth 575 million USD.

In a recent issue of TCT Magazine, Fulop described how these deals, alongside recent tweaks and material additions to its Shop System, Studio System and Production System machines, support the company’s AM 2.0 vision, which aims to ‘leverage the power of AM at scale for mass production.’

Fulop said: “We’re in this segment of additive manufacturing that’s growing very fast and it’s not tooling or prototyping – that’s what’s been done yesterday. It’s now all about mass production, competing with conventional manufacturing and changing the way people make things.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.