BLT partners with ORIX Rentec to support metal 3D printing customers in Japan

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) is expanding its presence in the Japanese market through the signing of a new distributor agreement with ORIX Rentec Corporation.

ORIX Rentec is Japan’s largest provider of rental solutions for test and measurement equipment and ICT products, and also offers 3D printer services. Through this collaboration, the company says it aims to ‘facilitate the seamless adoption of AM devices for Japanese customers’ by strengthening sales and leasing of the Chinese metal 3D printing specialist’s machines in Japan.

"We are delighted to establish a collaboration with BLT, one of the global leaders in metal 3D printing solutions,” a corporate executive officer of ORIX Rentec commented. “Going forward, ORIX Rentec will continue to leverage our existing customer resources and technological advantages to customise BLT's products and services for the Japanese market. Our goal is to deliver top-notch tailored to the specific needs and requirements of our Japanese customers."

BLT is already said to have sold thousands of its metal 3D printers into over 20 countries, and reported its "strongest ever" year to date in April this year, with revenues of 140 million USD, a reported growth of 66% compared to the previous period in 2022. Earlier this month, the company also marked the opening of a new Research and Development centre in Shanghai to support its metal AM development initiatives. With this latest announcement, BLT says it plans to leverage ORIX Rentec's resources accumulated in its primary rental businesses to increase the adoption of its AM technologies in Japan.

Xin Jia, Vice President of BLT, stated, “Through our collaboration with ORIX Rentec, BLT will provide the Japanese market with a comprehensive turnkey solution. This solution encompasses feasibility studies, optimised process design, testing services, as well as AM facility and construction planning. Our objective is to support customers in mastering AM technology, tackling manufacturing process complexities, enhancing production efficiency, improving product quality, and ultimately generating value for their businesses.”

