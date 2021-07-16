Burloak Technologies opens second additive manufacturing site & partners with Carpenter Technology

Burloak Technologies has announced the opening of a second additive manufacturing facility to complement its 6,000-square-metre Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Ontario.

The new plant is located in Camarillo, California and spans 2,300-square-metres. It has been acquired from Carpenter Technology Corporation, with the two companies also agreeing to collaborate on future product design and development opportunities.

Via this collaboration, Carpenter Technology becomes the preferred metal powder supplier for ‘certain Design for Additive Manufacturing projects’ led by Burloak. Carpenter Technology is a renowned provider of high-performance specialty alloy-based materials for critical components in the aerospace, transportation, defence and energy sectors. Prior to announcing this partnership with Carpenter, Burloak also recently announced ongoing work with The Boeing Company, MDA Ltd., SmithsHP and the National Research Council of Canada.

While the supply of metal powders from Carpenter will enhance Burloak’s capacity to serve such customers, the company has been working since 2005 to standardise additive manufacturing as a scalable option for the likes of Boeing, culminating in the aerospace giant approving Burloak as a metal 3D printing supplier earlier this year. Now, across its two locations, Burloak believes it offers the ‘industry’s most complete set of additive manufacturing capabilities’, with laser powder bed fusion, electron beam powder bed, metal binder jet, and powder and wire DED technologies. The company also boasts polymer SLS and high-speed extrusion technologies to supply parts in PEEK, ULTEM, carbon fibre and nylon-based materials, as well as design, engineering, CNC machining, heat treatment and finishing capabilities.

“DfAM expertise, combined with scalable manufacturing capacity, is often the missing link for customers seeking to embrace additive,” commented Colin Osborne, the President and CEO of Samuel, Burloak’s parent organisation. “The establishment of our multi-site capacity, along with our expanded relationship with Carpenter Technology, further demonstrates our commitment to closing this gap. By leveraging the expertise Samuel has in large-scale manufacturing, along with Burloak’s deep additive experience, we offer customers the easiest, most direct path to develop and scale even their most complex additive manufacturing projects.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.