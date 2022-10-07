Ricoh’s Customer Experience Centre in the UK expands, as the company looks to put an emphasis on co-creation

× Expand Ricoh The UK home of Ricoh 3D in Telford

Ricoh will expand its Customer Experience Centre (CEC) in Telford, England, on November 7, with the aim of accelerating co-creation with customers and partners in the manufacturing industry. The company says this will benefit those using metal binder jetting 3D printers for electric vehicles and electric aircraft.

The CEC, dedicated to additive manufacturing, will be established as a place for co-creation activities. Through demonstrations, the CEC will help customers understand the capabilities of Ricoh’s technology, and allow the company to deepen its understanding of customers' potential pain points and propose solutions.

Ricoh is home to binder jetting technology that the company says can manufacture aluminium parts with complex shapes that cannot be made using existing manufacturing methods, producing lightweight parts, high-performance heat exchange parts, and other components.

The goal of a “zero-carbon” society is included as part of Ricoh’s aims, as the company looks to reduce GHG emissions throughout its value chain, enabling customers to develop energy-efficient products.

Tokutaro Fukushima, General Manager of Additive Manufacturing Business Centre, Ricoh Futures BU, Ricoh Company, Ltd., said: “There are technical issues with many products where we cannot fully perform due to heat problems or limitation of weight reduction. We are confident that Ricoh’s unique aluminium BJ technology will significantly contribute to solving. These issues our customers face.”

Ricoh Aluminium parts from Ricoh

Speaking about the opening of the CEC in particular, Fukushima added: “We would like to accelerate co-creation with our customers to realise additional value for customers’ clients. Furthermore, we would like to actively promote collaboration with technical partners who have unique technologies. We hope to welcome partners who support our vision to ‘make a significant contribution to a zero-carbon society and lead to the realisation of a wonderful future for our children’ through co-creation activities.”

A recent report from Ricoh 3D suggested that composite 3D printing technologies are on the cusp of mainstream production

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.