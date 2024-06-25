Colibrium Additive launches Spectra M electron beam melting 3D printer at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Colibrium Additive

Colibrium Additive has unveiled the Spectra M electron beam melting (EB-PBF) 3D printing system at RAPID + TCT.

Available to order immediately, the latest machine in Colibrium's EB-PBF portfolio is expected to start shipping in Q1 2025.

The Spectra M has been developed in response to interest from additive manufacturers in a smaller build volume EB-PBF printer. Colibrium Additive is said to have been developing this smaller printer for some time, building on the technology and productivity gains achievable on its Spectra technology platform.

This smaller build volume, according to Colibrium, is an attractive option for additive users in most industries, but the medical and orthopaedic implant markets have been singled out as particular markets that can benefit from the machine. The Spectra M has a build envelope of Ø270 x 430 mm, a beam power of 4.5 kW and can process Ti6Al4V Grade 5 and Ti6Al4V Grade 23.

“Having the largest installed base of highly experienced, long-standing users provides invaluable insight and help is constantly evolving our portfolio to provide EB-PBF technologies that fulfil their specific requirements as they continue to scale their additive manufacturing operations. Spectra M is in direct response to constant dialogue with our customers, particularly those additive super users in the orthopaedic implant industry,” said Oscar Angervall, Senior Product Manager, Colibrium Additive.

The Spectra M is supported by EBMControl 6.4, a significant upgrade to its core electron beam melting software, which was also launched at RAPID + TCT. EBMControl 6.4 comprises Point Melt, Powder Supports and Plate Free and is commercially available from today for customers running Colibrium Additive Spectra L printers and the new Spectra M printer.

Point Melt technology works by melting metal powder through small "points" instead of lines, enabling a more accurate temperature while also reducing temperature gradients through the printing of a part. It also allows for freedom of orientation by offering excellent isotropic material properties independent of build direction.

Powder Supports are a new solution for supporting parts during the build and reducing post-processing costs. The enlarged process window enabled by Point Melt functionalities is said to significantly reduce or eliminate the number of support structures needed, while Powder Supports retains the dimensional accuracy of line melt with supports.

Plate Free, meanwhile, is an alternative to conventional ‘Start Plate Heating’ and offers a more cost effective, hands-off way to start a build. During the Plate Free start, powder is gradually sintered to a point where parts can be built on top, helping to decrease machine turn-around times, reduce risk of contamination, and providing the possibility to start several builds per machine turnaround.

“Much anticipated by our customers and with them in mind, we are delighted to be releasing EMBC 6.4 at RAPID + TCT this year,” added Angervall. “We continuously evolve our EB-PBF printers to take them to the next level. With the additive industry’s largest team of electron beam additive experts, we are dedicated to helping our customers unlock the full potential of EB-PBF technology.”

Colibrium Additive is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT from booth #1539.